“If they call me and tell me they’re taking ‘Tata’ Martino out, I’ll take the Mexican team 45 days before the World Cup”

2022-10-05

true to his style, Hugo Sanchez raised his hand to lead the Mexican team with less than two months to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins.

The ‘Pentapichichi’ has always been against the management of Gerardo Martino and he applied again to take the reins of the ‘Tri’ in case a possibility arose.

”I deeply regret that Tata Martino is the technical director of the national team. I’m sorry about that”, he started him saying Hugo Sanchezwho collaborates as an analyst on ESPN’s ‘Spicy Soccer’.

“If they call me and tell me they’re taking him out (Tata Martino), I’ll take the Mexican team 45 days before the World Cup, but it’s not my business,” added the former Aztec striker.