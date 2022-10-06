“If they call me and tell me they’re taking ‘Tata’ Martino out, I’ll take the Mexican team 45 days before the World Cup”
true to his style, Hugo Sanchez raised his hand to lead the Mexican team with less than two months to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins.
The ‘Pentapichichi’ has always been against the management of Gerardo Martino and he applied again to take the reins of the ‘Tri’ in case a possibility arose.
”I deeply regret that Tata Martino is the technical director of the national team. I’m sorry about that”, he started him saying Hugo Sanchezwho collaborates as an analyst on ESPN’s ‘Spicy Soccer’.
“If they call me and tell me they’re taking him out (Tata Martino), I’ll take the Mexican team 45 days before the World Cup, but it’s not my business,” added the former Aztec striker.
Nevertheless, Sanchez He emphasized his dream of leading the national team: “If they take it (the project) seriously, I would take the national team, but it is an impossible wish.”
It should be remembered that ‘El Macho’ has already formed a process at the head of Mexicobut it was a fleeting moment in his career because he failed in the Olympic Qualifying course for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
These statements by Hugo Sanchez They arrive with the World Cup just around the corner. It should be noted that criticism of the Mexican team has increased due to the malfunction in recent games.
Mexico shares group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in the World Cup. The ‘Tri’ will try to seal their pass to the round of 16 and then they will look for that fifth game that they cannot achieve.