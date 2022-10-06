How is the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the United States and the largest in the world that has just entered into operation | WORLD

This Tuesday, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in USA and the largest in the world, set out on its first mission: to train officers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and patrol areas of the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.

The USS Gerald R. Ford It left its port at the base of Norfolk, in the state of Virginia, escorted by its naval air group, for several weeks of maneuvers with marines from nine allied countries.

According to the United States Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford is the first aircraft carrier new designed in more than 40 years by the North American country.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford seen from the air. (U.S. Navy).

In addition, it is the first of its kind, out of a total of 10 that will come into operation in the following years. Construction began in 2005 and was delivered to the Navy in 2017 by then President Donald Trump.

“Now more than ever, it is important to USA strengthen our relationships with our allies and partners, as we contribute to promoting a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region”the Navy said in the statement.

“The USS Gerald R. Ford is deployed to demonstrate its unmatched lethal capabilities in all areas”Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of the United States Naval Forces, said.

47 aircraft carriers are in active service in the world, which are operated by only 14 countries

USA informed that the multinational exercises in the Atlantic will focus on anti-aircraft defense, anti-submarine warfare, anti-mine measures and amphibious operations.

The aircraft carriers of the Gerald Ford-classnamed in honor of the 38th president of the United States, will replace the aircraft carriers of the Nimitz-classwho are nearing the end of their scheduled 50 years of service.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, on October 4, 2022. (AFP)

What does the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier look like?

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford measures 337 meters long (the largest in the class Nimitz measures 333 meters).

The design of this type of ship cost 37,300 million dollars.

Their building It cost more than 13,000 million dollars.

can carry one crew up to 4,500 people.

the aircraft carrier can weigh up to 100,000 tons when fully loaded.

It works on nuclear propulsion.

It is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and M2 machine guns and it has a modern electromagnetic launch system to catapult the planes out of the ship.

Can transport 75 combat aircraft including Lockheed Martin F-35s, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters.

It is designed to be provided with state-of-the-art weapons.

reach one speed of 54 kilometers per hour.

In this June 18, 2021, file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford completes the first explosives drill while sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. (AFP).

Nine countries in the first mission

The first mission of aircraft carrier It is made up of some 9,000 people from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and the United States. It is going with 20 ships, 60 planes and a submarine, in what has been described by the US Navy as “the largest joint show of naval force in the Atlantic since World War II.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford honors the 38th President of the United States (1974-1977)

Its deployment was delayed for five years because many of its sophisticated devices were rendered inoperative in its initial tests. In addition, he experienced numerous breakdowns, reported Univisión.

It also had problems with its aircraft launch system and with the elevators that carry missiles and bombs to ships.