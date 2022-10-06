How did Honduras do? FIFA reveals the new ranking prior to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022

2022-10-06

FIFA revealed this Thursday the new world ranking, where there have been several movements of the teams involved in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Honduran National Team does not have a ticket to the World Cup, but in September it had action when it fell against Argentina in Miami 0-3 and then beat Guatemala 2-1 in Houston, adding 2.29 points and remaining in position 80 at the level world.

After the two results achieved in the last FIFA date, the Bicolor remains in the ranking of selections, in the month of August they had 1,299.64 units and now they have 1,299.69.

After this new ranking revealed by FIFA, the Honduran team remains the eighth best ranked team in Concacaf, below Mexico 1,649.57, USA 1,635.01, Costa Rica 1,500.06, Canada 1,473.82, Panama 1,389.27, Jamaica 1,382.06 and El Salvador 1,333.48 .