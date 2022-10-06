“Hopefully Olimpia and Motagua put on a good show”
Without giving a favorite, but asking for a show, Noel Valladares attended the portal of Concacaf within hours of the first capital derby between Motagua – Olympia in the semifinals of CONCACAF League 2022.
In a chat with the official page of the entity that governs our football, the former merengue and blue guardian analyzed the first match between the two most winning clubs in the country.
Valladares mentioned what will be the keys to take for the winning team and how satisfying it is for a fan to enjoy a contest in this phase of an international tournament.
“I am lucky and blessed to have played in the two most important clubs in Honduran soccer. It is a great privilege that God gave me and I feel very proud to have been part of these two great institutions”, he pointed out.
“Two completely different experiences”
Noel was asked about how he compares his time at Olimpia and Motagua, clubs with which he won titles and with which he enjoyed for 20 long years.
“They are two completely different experiences. I spent nine years with Motagua and then with Olimpia 11. I was able to achieve great things with Olimpia and it was there that I experienced growth as a more mature goalkeeper and footballer. Motagua is where I started and it is where I learned a lot, for which I will always have great respect and affection for him, ”he specified.
“They are two of the greatest”
Valladares did not hide that both teams are among the largest in the country, but despite that, the games in the National League are close.
“It will be a very interesting series. Throughout the country Olimpia and Motagua are two of the biggest teams and represent Honduras in this international tournament. That brings a lot of joy to all the people who like soccer in Honduras,” Valladares said.
He added: “Both fan bases are full of expectations. When they play here in the domestic league, they are usually very close games with few goals. We are all looking forward to seeing how both teams perform at this international level in the Concacaf League and hopefully both clubs do their part and put on a great show.”
“Very close matches”
In addition to the above, the former World Cup player with Honduras in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 detailed what will be the keys for the team that wins.
“These are very even games, so I think the team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the advantage. They are two teams that care a lot about winning or losing a Clásico. In these games it is about any strategy that can be used to win, and we only hope that the fans win by seeing two great games, “concluded Noel.