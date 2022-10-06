“Hopefully Olimpia and Motagua put on a good show”

2022-10-05

Without giving a favorite, but asking for a show, Noel Valladares attended the portal of Concacaf within hours of the first capital derby between Motagua – Olympia in the semifinals of CONCACAF League 2022.

In a chat with the official page of the entity that governs our football, the former merengue and blue guardian analyzed the first match between the two most winning clubs in the country.

Valladares mentioned what will be the keys to take for the winning team and how satisfying it is for a fan to enjoy a contest in this phase of an international tournament.

“I am lucky and blessed to have played in the two most important clubs in Honduran soccer. It is a great privilege that God gave me and I feel very proud to have been part of these two great institutions”, he pointed out.

“Two completely different experiences”

Noel was asked about how he compares his time at Olimpia and Motagua, clubs with which he won titles and with which he enjoyed for 20 long years.