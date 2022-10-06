Home run 40 by Mike Trout challenged several records – SwingComplete

By William Sanchez

The season for the Los Angeles Angels of shōhei ohtani Y Mike Trout it is finished. With records, memories and hits, many hits.

The Angels were left out of the MLB postseason party once again. But despite this, Shohei Ohtani returned to close a season worthy of MVP (Although Aaron Judge will make it difficult for him) and Mike Trout was able to return from that unfortunate injury that was about to take him out of professional sports.

So great has been Trout’s campaign that it helped him get his 40th home run of the season and 350th of his career. The American League triple MVP has 40 home runs and has played in 119 games this season. That ties him with JD Martinez in 2017 for the third fewest games played in a season by a player hitting 40 home runs. Only Ken Griffey Jr. (111) and Matt Williams (112) in 1994 played fewer games. 1994 was a strike-shortened season.

Norge Ruíz of the Oakland Athletics will be remembered as the pitcher who took the longest lob in Trout’s career. In the top of the eighth inning he would drop a 95.2 MPH four-seam fastball in the bottom of the batter’s box, Mike would send it 490 feet with an exit velocity of 110.6 MPH. This hit would be the longest home run by any player this season.

