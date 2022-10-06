Hold your breath before knowing the millionaire fortune that Doña Florinda won in “El Chavo del 8”

“El Chavo del 8” was one of the most watched programs in Latin America and it lasted many years on the air, over the years the chapters of the sitcom created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos. In the series one of the most emblematic characters was Mrs florindaplayed by actress Florindaall the characters in the series came out of the master mind of Roberto Gomez Bolanos.

The character of Doña Florinda whose full name is florinda Corcuera Y Villalpando Viuda De Mátalas Callando, played by the Mexican actress Florindain the program “The Chavo of 8“. It is about a widowed woman, 39 years old, with a arrogant, conceited, arrogant, arrogant character, she is always in a bad mood and is very contemptuous towards the other members of the neighborhood.

Mrs. Florinda She considered herself from high society, although her dress did not show the same since she always had a pink dress, a blue apron and rollers on her head. She always wore black sandals so the neighborhood children “The Chavo of 8“They called her old flip flop.

Time after entering the program Florinda became the wife of the show’s producer, Robert Gomez Bolanos, alias “Chespirito”, which gave him power and authority to decide within the program. This brought several controversies over time with the rest of the cast characters.

According to close sources, they assure that Florinda won with the sitcom “The Chavo of 8” Around 20 million dollars at that time. According to some media, the rest of the cast never earned that money and they did not receive royalties either, since that was left to the television station. By the way, every time news of The Chavo of 8written by Roberto Gomez Bolanoyes, Chespiritothe surprises about the data of the series do not stop.