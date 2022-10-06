He was Fernando Colunga’s worst enemy, but Televisa vetoed him to teach him a lesson

Fernando Colunga

October 05, 2022 6:28 p.m.

Who does not remember the telenovela Soy tu dueña, with the performances of Lucero, Fernando Colunga and Sergio Goyri in the main roles, and that the antagonist of the story was masterful, Goyri made life impossible for Colunga and Lucero.

Despite being one of the most recognized actors and with the longest trajectory of Televisa; but his good streak came to an end due to some unfortunate statements he made about Yalitza Aparicio. At least that’s the rumour.

More celebrity news:

HE SHINED WITH LUCERO AND NOW TELEVISA CRIES HIS DEPARTURE

GOODBYE VERONICA CASTRO. THE TRUTH IS REVEALED ABOUT THE TERRIBLE COMPLAINTS HE RECEIVED

And it is that after those statements the actor did not get a job again so he had to dedicate himself to the administration of his ranch and to venture into another field, such as auto mechanics when repairing classic cars.

Sergio Goyri worked 45 years in Televisa

But this veto would not only have been in Mexico, it was also in the United States, since the actor could not get a job or on the other side. However, the punishment ended, and he returned to telenovelas on Televisa and will be starring in a new project.