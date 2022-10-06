He was a great soap opera heartthrob, but the weight gain marginalized him from the screen and now he tries to survive

Francisco Gattorno is a Cuban film and television actor, famous for his participation in TV soaps in Mexico, Colombia and the United States. The actor made his debut in the Cuban film “A girlfriend for David” and in 1995 he stars in “La dueña”, being his first star and his debut in Mexico as Princealong with the actress and former first lady of Mexico Angélica Rivera.

The soap opera actor was a Prince in his time and was married between 1995 and 1997 with the Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo and since 1999 Francisco Gattorno He is married to the dancer of Cuban origin Belmaris González with whom he has had two daughters, Isabella and Carolina Alicia. Some of the most outstanding works on the small screen of Francisco have been in the TV soaps “Cane field of passions”, “Labyrinths of passion” and “Class 406”.

The artist also participated in the renowned TV soaps “The White Widow” and “Land of Passions” for Telemundo; and “Desert Lovers”. Despite the promising career of Francisco Gattorno it collapsed when he gained considerably in weight.

the actor of TV soaps for Telemundo He stood out for being a gallant who charmed all his fans. Nevertheless Francisco Gattorno gained 30 kilos after moving away from the screen and the recording sets.

Source: Twitter

Francisco Gattorno returned to television, although far from his days as Prince of TV soaps, with the San Ángel television station as part of the production of “La desalmada”. Then the actor who knew how to work for Telemundoworked for TV Azteca in “MasterChef Celebrity Mexico”.