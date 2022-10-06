Entertainment

He was a great soap opera heartthrob, but the weight gain marginalized him from the screen and now he tries to survive

Francisco Gattorno is a Cuban film and television actor, famous for his participation in TV soaps in Mexico, Colombia and the United States. The actor made his debut in the Cuban film “A girlfriend for David” and in 1995 he stars in “La dueña”, being his first star and his debut in Mexico as Princealong with the actress and former first lady of Mexico Angélica Rivera.

The soap opera actor was a Prince in his time and was married between 1995 and 1997 with the Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo and since 1999 Francisco Gattorno He is married to the dancer of Cuban origin Belmaris González with whom he has had two daughters, Isabella and Carolina Alicia. Some of the most outstanding works on the small screen of Francisco have been in the TV soaps “Cane field of passions”, “Labyrinths of passion” and “Class 406”.

