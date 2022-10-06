He proposes to a girlfriend with a candy ring and they slap him in MLBMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.10.2022 23:23:38





Through TikTok, a video was released that went viral, as a fan asks his girlfriend to marry him and she slaps him, because the proposal was made with a candy ring.

The incident occurred at the Rogers Center stadium located in Canada, when the couple went to the venue to watch the match between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball.

The video was shared by the TikTok account @canadianpartylie and quickly racked up a massive number of views and comments. On the one hand there were those who took the fact with humor; however, others described the fact as a humiliation for the girl.

You can see the man when he said “I love you”, he knelt down and kissed her, by this action the woman was moved, because she quickly understood that they were going to ask her to marry him.

It was not expected that the ring they would give him would be one with candy, so he quickly slapped him and said “what the hell is wrong with you”, while the crowd watched in surprise.

In the same way in social networks there are those who assured that everything was a montage; However, others assure that it was real because the young woman’s reaction was very genuine.

In the clip it is also observed that after the anger the woman threw what she had in her glass, so the man ended up all wet; in addition to receiving the blow from his sentimental partner.

– Newscast information –

​

​

​