He made Victoria Ruffo cry like never before and now she was banned from Televisa for being envious

Victoria Ruffo

October 05, 2022 7:12 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much, that person has already touched the true karma, since he would have lived his entire life in envy and now he cannot even appear on Televisa.

This is Laura Zapata

Characters of ‘Poor little rich girl’

Thalía’s half-sister was the villain of the soap opera “Pobre Niña Rico”, where she was Ruffo’s mother and made her life completely impossible, mistreating and humiliating her since she was little.

In real life, Zapata suffered the worst when she was kidnapped a few years ago and now, she has recently confessed that she cannot return to Televisa: “My career there (on Televisa) is dead, after I said that ‘Cuna de lobos’ was going to be a failure with Paz Vega, because I think they will no longer hire me; maybe I’m already banned.”