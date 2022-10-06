He humiliated Lucía Méndez, “ruined” his own daughter’s life and now he pays his karma

Lucia Mendez

October 05, 2022 5:55 p.m.

Lucía Méndez is one of the great divas of Mexican television, no one who has seen her in her soap operas can forget her beauty. But neither her talent nor her beauty served him to avoid the humiliation that the Puma did to him.

It turns out that the singer was chosen to star alongside Lucía Méndez in the telenovela “Tú o nada” but at “mere time” the singer left the production because he did not measure up as an actor; and the worst thing is that they had already recorded the promos and held the press conference to present the novel and the cast.

But this would not have been the only baseness that the singer committed, since his daughter Liliana Rodríguez shared with the public that she hit rock bottom because of her father and dedicated herself to alcoholism due to her estrangement.

Liliana got divorced and it was a hard blow

And it is that the actress confessed that she believed that if her own father did not love her, no partner would, so she dedicated herself to drinking. Let us remember that the singer distanced himself from his daughters since they confronted his new wife.