He broke his waist, Lozano’s crack play in the Champions League; Alvarez cries

Lozano’s move against Edson Álvarez’s Ajax

October 04, 2022 3:14 p.m.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano started as a starter in the duel between Ajax and Napoli where Chucky had the luxury of making several plays, one of them almost breaking the waist of one of the Dutch team.

The final result between Napoli and Ajax was 6-1 in favor of the Italian team where Hirving Lozano played the 90 minutes and had the luxury of leaving defender Calvin Bassey on the floor.

When the first half was running, Hirving Lozano sent a gambeta, the same one that left Bassey on the floor. El Chucky crossed for Raspadori, but could not finish. That was only the appetizer of the thrashing that was coming.

Edson Álvarez suffers the defeat of Ajax

The Mexican duel was taken by Hirving Lozano. Edson Álvarez could not contain the strong attack of the Italian team. Álvarez with tears in his eyes watched as his team was crushed by Napoli.