Hans Niemann “probably cheated” in more than 100 chess games

On September 4, the American Grand Master hans niemannjust 19 years old, surprised the world by beating (by default) to the best chess player of the moment, the Norwegian Magnus Carlson. It was in the Saint Louis tournament (United States) and the victory brought controversy: the European withdrew from the competition (the Sinquefield Cup) and denounced in a statement that his rival was cheating. Now, the Chess.com portal spread a 72 page report in which he details the “more than 100 online games” in which Niemann “probably cheated”. A detail: the internet portal, which has more than 90 million users, announced a month ago its offer of 83 million dollars to acquire Play Magnus, the company of… Carlsen.

The document is calledThe Hans Niemann report and consists of 20 pages, which increases to 72 if the exhibits and appendices are taken into account. “Chess.com and its fair play team answer questions such as why Niemann was banned from the Global Chess Championship, detailing the extent to which he cheated in online games, and they explain what can be said about their game”, says the portal specialized in chess. The report was first published by the Wall Street Journal.

It all started with a Niemann’s interview with Chess24 (one of the portals integrated within Play Magnus, Carlsen’s company). In the note, the American confessed to cheating when he was 12 and 16. He did not specify the number of apocryphal games, although he did concede that they had been “all friendly”. The “Niemann Report” abounds in that number: “It was more than 100.” And he denies the Great Master: “Some had cash prizes.” Chess.com describes each of the tournaments in which Niemann would have cheated the organizers (and his rivals). According to the portal, the last time the 19-year-old he broke the rules when he was 17: consulted a program capable of processing millions of possible moves per second on a second monitor of his computer, something prohibited.

Chess.com also explains why it decided to exclude Niemann from the Global Chess Championship one day after his victory over Carlsen: “The decision is based on several factors”says the portal. And he lists them: “In principle, as detailed in the report, Niemann admitted to cheating in online games on our site until 2020. He did so after our cheat detection software and team discovered suspicious play.” The portal adds: “Secondly, we had suspicions about Niemann’s game against Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup, which intensified after the events of public knowledge. Third, we were concerned about the Niemann’s dizzying rise in the ranking, just like many other members of the chess community”.

With those arguments, Chess.com understood that “could not guarantee integrity” of the Global Chess Championship, which began on September 14 with 64 participants and a prize of one million dollars. “We could not assure the participants and the best players that ua chess player who had confessed to cheating in the past, and that he has had a meteoric rise in the world rankings (in addition to growing suspicions in the chess community about his play on the board) it would not jeopardize the integrity of the event.”

This is not the first time that Chess.com has involved Niemann in cheating: a few weeks ago it also revealed that his mentor, Max DugytHe had also cheated his rivals in online games on that platform, as reported by the Spanish newspaper The country. The “Niemann Report” maintains that the rise of the American in face-to-face games “He is the fastest in history”. In any case, he emphasizes that the work focuses on online games. And that there is the bulk of the deceptions of the young Grand Master. Chess.com has no evidence to substantiate cheating in head-to-head games.

That includes the controversial match against Carlsen, which put Niemann on the table and prompted hundreds of reviews of his game around the world. Chess.com made the conclusions of its report available to the International Chess Federation (FIDE). With the evidence in hand, FIDE ordered an investigation of the “Niemann case” and created a panel of experts. The members are the Lithuanian Salomeja Zaksaite (president), a criminologist, the Dutch Vincent Geeraetsan assistant professor of Legal Theory and History at the Vrije University (Amsterdam) and the German international arbitrator Klaus Deventer.

According to FIDE, The investigation will focus on two issues: Carlsen’s accusation of Niemann after his defeat in the United States and the confessions of the American about cheating in online games. The panel will “examine the circumstances, compile and analyze all available data and evidence, in addition to assessing the facts and allegations that have been released to the public”, reported FIDE. The story will continue…

