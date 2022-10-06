Haaland beats Luis Suárez’s goals in the Champions League and provokes a reaction from Guardiola that goes viral

The scoring ability of the ‘Norwegian giant’ never ceases to amaze both in the Champions League and in the Premier

The striker of Manchester City Erling Haalandsurpassed the Uruguayan Luis Suarez in the league’s all-time scorers Champions League. The Norwegian’s incredible performance caused Pep Guardiola celebrated in an effusive way and the reaction of the Catalan coach went viral on social networks.

In the victory of City 5-0 over him FC Copenhagen in activity corresponding to the third day of the Group Phase, Haland he scored his 27th and 28th goals in the highest club competition in the UEFA. With his brace, the former Dortmund player surpassed players like Luis Suarez and Rivaldo.

Halandwho has 22 duels of Champions Leagueoccupied 51 matches less than Suarez to reach 27 goals in the prestigious European competition. Other big stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo occupied more than 40 games to reach 27 goals in Champions.

Haaland and Luis Suárez celebrating with City and Barcelona @ESPNFC

The second entry of Haland before him FC Copenhagen caused that Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, reacted as if he couldn’t believe the incredible level of the Norwegian attacker. Pep turned to his bench with an expression of utmost joy on his face as he pointed to Erling. In a few minutes, hundreds of users on social networks shared Pep’s reaction.

Guardiola’s reaction to Haaland’s double in the Champions League @ESPNFC

Haland He has played 12 games in all competitions so far in the 2022-23 season and the ex-Dortmund boasts 19 goals. In the premier leagueErling has 14 goals in just eight games, highlighting that in three England Championship matches he has managed to sign a hat-trick.

Manchester City will return to the courts next Saturday to face Southampton by premier league. On Tuesday, October 11, it will be measured again at FC Copenhagen by Champions League.