Haaland beats Luis Suárez in the Champions League with 51 games less

He is only 22 years old and the adjectives for Erling Haaland, the “extraterrestrial Viking” that in every game goes breaking goalscoring records in its wake He did it in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and now in the richest club on the planet such as Manchester Cityboth in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

The third date of the Champions League 2022-2023 meant that Haaland reaches 28 goals in 22 games after scoring another brace against Copenhagen, without forgetting that in England he has scored 14 goals in eight dates and at that rate he would end up with 63 in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Haaland pulverizes Luis Suárez in Champions

With that scoring figure at the continental level, he has already surpassed the historic Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who in 73 Champions League games scored 27 goalsand we are talking about the one that many considered -at the time- the best center forward on the planet in an overwhelming team like Barcelona.

With 27 goals, the great Brazilian Rivaldo also appearswho was Ronaldinho’s predecessor at Barcelona, ​​although it would be somewhat unfair to put him in the same “sack” as Luis Suarez because he was a creative midfielder and not a finisher.

There is not in the history of Champions League who comes to the average scorer per Android gamewhich until this October 5 is 1.27 points per duel. Speaking of the top netbreakers in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Robert Lewandowski each average .76, .8 and .81 goals per game, respectively.

All-time top scorers in the Champions League