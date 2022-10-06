Gisela Valcárcel: Kurt Villavicencio reveals that the driver ordered the driver to be fired and makes a request: “Let Camucha Negrete come out to speak”, video

Kurt Villavicencio dared to tell a secret about Gisela Valcárcel in the 90s, when he managed to get one of the show’s hosts fired.very useful‘, Lola Villarjust because he did not like the interview that he would have done to one of his guests, especially for speculating on a possible romance with the Blonde.

It all happened on the show. D’Tomorrowwhen the host Karla Tarazona questioned the possibility of interviewing those who worked alongside Gisela Valcárcel: “What can happen, for example, if we interview those people who worked in the same television company as Gisela Valcárcel, because there are many stories and many myths that are said about Gisela Valcárcel”, he questioned.

It was at that moment that ‘Nosy‘ interfered and recounted an incident that would have happened in the 90s, when Gisela Valcarcel He was conducting a program on América Televisión in his afternoon program and that, seeing that Lola Vilar interviewed Óscar del León about a possible romance with “Señito”.

“I can tell you something, before Magaly takes it out at night. I remember August 1996, when América Televisión showed ‘Utilísimas’ from 9 to 11 in the morning and it was hosted by Camucha Negrete, Meche Solaeche, Mirtha Vergara, Carmen Velázquez and Lola Vilar, what happened in August 1996 when Gisela Valcárcel hosted her program at 1:00 p.m. Oscar del León came to Peru and Mrs. Lola Pilar interviewed him on a very useful Friday and asked him about the supposed romance he would have had with Gisela Valcárcel, what happened at 11:01 on that Friday, Gisela complained to the owner of the channel and Mrs. Lola Vilar was kicked out of the program,” Kurt said, leaving his driving companions surprised.

Metiche makes request to Camucha Negrete

As Karla Tarazona had mentioned, there are many things that could come to light if several people who have worked with Gisela Valcarcel went out to talk, it was at that moment that the show host Kurt Villavicencio he made a request to confirm what he had said.

“Let Camucha Negrete come to speak”, because as Metiche previously emphasized, she was also part of the “Utilísima” program and was at that time when all the events occurred.

What has Camucha Negrete dedicated himself to after leaving Panamerica Televisión?

After her disappearance from national television, the interpreter surprised by reappearing in multiple television, theater and film productions, reinvesting again and again in her career as an actress.

“I learned to live differently, to take it differently, and there I dedicate myself very well, because the last thing I did on television was the series ‘Cumbia pop’, which I do as a mother superior. Then all I’ve been doing this time I’ve been doing was cinema, Sandrito Venturo brought me back to life, because with this I can work 4 or 5 days”, commented Camucha Negrete.

However, when asked about her departure from Pan American Television This was what he said: “No, never, I had nothing to forgive him for, it was his business… Now I take things differently.”