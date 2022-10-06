Entertainment

Gigi Hadid thanked Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘easy’ romance

Photo of CodeList CodeList8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Leonardo Dicaprio It seems that he managed to distract his audience from the theory that he only has affairs with women under 25. After ending his courtship with actress Camila Morrone a few days after reaching the cabalistic age, the 47-year-old actor began dating the model Gigi Hadid27, and mother of baby Khai, the result of her relationship with Zayn Malik.

gigi hadid

(Gigi Hadid / EFE)

This romance would be so real that it transpired that Bella Hadid’s sister is more than happy with the protagonist of “Don’t Look Up”, even that she feels “grateful”.

“They have been trying to stay low key and private and she has enjoyed their time together,” an insider told “E!”

“Gigi is grateful that he came into her life during this time and told her it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laid back and likes their relationship to be casual and easy. So far so good.”

It is understood that this sentimental relationship between Leo and Gigi is not formal and that even “they are not exclusive”, according to another person close to the couple told the same media outlet.

leonardo dicaprio table statistics age data

The “Daily Mail” revealed that when Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila finished, the actor organized a party attended by models between 21 and 23 years old; the party would have been held at the Ned hotel, which has a rooftop bar, 167 rooms and a restaurant.

Gigi Hadid, so far, has not confirmed or rejected the versions about her affair with Leo.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Andrés García reveals the song that marked his friendship with Juan Gabriel

13 hours ago

The strange message from Anuel AA that seems like a hint for Yailin La Más Viral

2 weeks ago

Beyoncé congratulates her sister for achieving a historic achievement

4 days ago

Father of Paloma Cuevas, pronounces on his wedding with Luis Miguel: “I would not dislike”

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button