Gigi Hadid thanked Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘easy’ romance

Leonardo Dicaprio It seems that he managed to distract his audience from the theory that he only has affairs with women under 25. After ending his courtship with actress Camila Morrone a few days after reaching the cabalistic age, the 47-year-old actor began dating the model Gigi Hadid27, and mother of baby Khai, the result of her relationship with Zayn Malik.

(Gigi Hadid / EFE)

This romance would be so real that it transpired that Bella Hadid’s sister is more than happy with the protagonist of “Don’t Look Up”, even that she feels “grateful”.

“They have been trying to stay low key and private and she has enjoyed their time together,” an insider told “E!”

“Gigi is grateful that he came into her life during this time and told her it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laid back and likes their relationship to be casual and easy. So far so good.”

It is understood that this sentimental relationship between Leo and Gigi is not formal and that even “they are not exclusive”, according to another person close to the couple told the same media outlet.

The “Daily Mail” revealed that when Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila finished, the actor organized a party attended by models between 21 and 23 years old; the party would have been held at the Ned hotel, which has a rooftop bar, 167 rooms and a restaurant.

Gigi Hadid, so far, has not confirmed or rejected the versions about her affair with Leo.