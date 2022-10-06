Gigi Hadid goes all out against Kanye West for promoting a ‘hate message’

Lto model Gigi Hadid has criticized the rapper kanye-west for his comments towards the fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Kanye has been in a lot of headlines this week, after his fashion show which took place in Paris as part of the Fashion Week.

It made headlines as much of its clothing featured the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’ and had several black models wearing the clothes, including the granddaughter of Bob Marleysomething that was interpreted as a “message of hate”.

That has led to criticism from all corners and Karen Johnson was one of those people who spoke on his Instagram story.

West he immediately began firing at Karefa-Johnson, posting derisive comments about the publisher.

In posts that have since been removed from your account, West shared photos of Karefa-Johnson, including one in which she claimed that the editor-in-chief of fashion, Anna Wintur, hated his boots.

Gigi Hadid attacks Kanye West

West shared a screenshot of a message from someone urging him not to “insult that writer,” but did not include a caption.

That led to Hadid to express her thoughts, as she is close to Karefa-Johnson, with whom she has worked in the past, including on the cover of fashion March 2021 Hadid.

“You wish you had a percentage of his intellect, you have no idea,” he wrote. Hadid.

“If there really is a point to any of your shit, she might be the only person who can save you.

“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show prevented someone from giving their opinion. You are a ‘bully’ and a joke.”

In addition, he added in his Instagram story that Karefa-Johnson is “one of the most important voices” in the fashion industry and could “educate that shameful man”.

kanye has moved away from the mainstream of black politics in recent years, hence stunts like ‘White Lives Matter’.