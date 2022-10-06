Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex

After separating, Shakira and Gerard Piqué They seem to go from scandal to scandal. After the controversial meeting they had for the custody of their children, from which the soccer player left angry before it was over, Jordi Martín, the couple’s busy journalist, who has been following them for more than a decade, has revealed a new football player infidelity.

There, she said that a few days ago Shakira found out that in 2012 her now ex-husband was unfaithful to her with Bar Rafaeli, who was a partner of the renowned actor Leonardo Di Caprio.

It should be noted that today, Piqué is dating Clara Chia, a young woman who is 12 years younger than him and is the last woman with whom he cheated on Shakira.

After revealing this information, he said that at the time this was a topic of discussion between the two, and even the star left his house with several suitcases after finding messages between the athlete and DiCaprio’s ex.

The actor and Rafaeli dated between 2006 and 2007, this being one of the many couples who passed by the Hollywood heartthrob.

DiCaprio is now rumored to be with Gigi Hadid and they were recently spotted inside the same hotel.