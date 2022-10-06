Gabriel Soto’s ex-mother-in-law does not shut up and reveals why the wedding with Irina falters

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 06, 2022 12:40 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing more and more and Soto had to go out and clarify everything. However, now everything could have been changed by a woman from the actor’s past: his ex-mother-in-law, Bazán’s mother.

They would be paying their karma

“I don’t like it or dislike it, for me it’s karma, let what they do happen to them,” revealed Mrs. Rosalba Ortíz, letting out a small laugh, for the microphones of ‘First Hand’, making it clear that she does not have the best Soto and Irina’s concept.