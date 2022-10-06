Fuel companies propose a humanitarian corridor in Haiti

The companies West Indies Energy Co. SA (Wineco) and Terminal Varreux SA, operators of the fuel business in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, proposed the establishment of a humanitarian corridor that facilitates the supply to hospitals, water treatment centers and telecommunications .

To make this more effective, they suggest that this corridor be “accepted and respected by all Haitians.”

The suggestion of both companies was made public through a message posted on the social network Twitter.

Already before, the Varreux terminal had requested the unlocking of its entry.

For that occasion, he indicated that “the barricades erected and the trenches dug around the Varreux Terminal make access to operators, employees and trucks inaccessible.”

In addition, he added, the West Indies Energy Co. SA (Wineco) “cannot carry out any loading of petroleum products, pending a normalization of the situation.”

Haitians have lived through long periods of social and political instability, but this time, for just over a month, it has taken on a more dangerous hue since the embattled Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, announced the elimination of fuel subsidies. , continually generating an uncontrollable rise in the prices of oil derivatives.

Among demands for the repeal of that measure, the population took to the streets, a situation that was taken advantage of by the armed gangs that were at the forefront of kidnappings, murders and looting of national institutions and foreign entities.

Agitation and blockages

Following this path of unrest, protesters blocked roads and set up barricades and set fire to tires on public roads.

That was the key moment for one of the most fearsome leaders in the Haitian gang world, Jimmy Jimmy Chérizier, alias “Barbecue”, a diminutive 46-year-old former police officer who has openly challenged the Henry government.

Armed “to the teeth”, “Barbecue” summoned his gang and went to the Varreux Terminal, where he dredged trenches with heavy equipment and formed a wall blocking access to the largest fuel area in the country. Since then, this man has remained there, from where he has sworn not to turn back until his goals come true, now converted into his war slogans: lower fuel prices and the resignation of Ariel Henry.

For some time now, the country has been experiencing a fuel shortage. The situation has worsened since the elimination of the fuel subsidy and, followed by the rise in prices.

To all this is added the serious problem of the increase in the cost of living.

The blockade at the Varreux terminal has caused companies to reduce the number of hours and days of work or stop operations. Such are the cases of the Caribbean Bottling Company, the Culligan water bottler, and the Ambulance Service (SAM).

Data

the protests

The first round of protests in mid-September led France and Spain to close their embassies and banks in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Protesters attacked businesses, homes of well-known politicians and even United Nations World Food Program warehouses, stealing millions of dollars worth of food and water.

Since then, the protests have gotten bigger. Tens of thousands of people recently marched in Port-au-Prince and beyond, including the cities of Gonaives and Cap-Haitien in the north. They waved leafy green branches and chanted, “Ariel has to go!”