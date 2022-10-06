From the bed, Sugey Ábrego turns on the net naturally

Sugey Abrego consented to his fans in the social networks on this cold morning, because he shared a photograph in which he was seen from bed and naturallyperfect image for light the platforms and confirm that she is one of the most beautiful women in the show.

The actress and host is about to celebrate a year with her VIP page and is already crowned as one of the favorites of this type of exclusive services for adults, in which there are also celebrities such as Aleida Núñez, Ivonne Montero and Noelia.

Sugey Ábrego looks natural and conquers

Abrego decided to warm up the morning of his fans on networks like Instagram and Facebookin which he shared a photograph that left many breathless, as the presenter showed all her natural beautysince it can be seen that he does not wear any clothing.

Sugey lit up the net with her beauty. Photo: IG @sugeyabregotv

In the image that sugey posted on popular Meta platforms you can be posed from the bedon white sheets and with wavy hair with a lot of volume, a look with which she has been seen on a few occasions, but which undoubtedly made her stand out.

“What I would give to stay on your mind… #rain #cold #hugs. Don’t you fancy something that will take away the cold?” wrote the presenter, originally from Veracruz, to accompany the snapshot with which, without a doubt, turned on the network and left more than one of his fans breathless.

Although it is not the first time Abrego He shows himself with his followers in a sensual and provocative photograph, since the image he shared belongs to a session he did a few months ago, of which he gave a “little taste” in Facebook and Instagramwhere he received thousands of “likes” and flattering messages.

The actress steals glances with her daring images. Photo: IG @sugeyabregotv

Sugey Abrego43, who is currently part of the cast of the play “Amor de tres”, not only revealed her beauty and sensuality, she also confirmed, as she has done on other occasions, why she is one of the favorites in social networks and VIP queen.

The native of Veracruz began her artistic life with participation in unitary series such as “Woman, cases of real life” and in the soap operas “Autumn Skin” and “Class 406”, she is also remembered for having been in charge of giving the state of time in a morning.

It is confirmed as the queen of VIP. Photo: IG @sugeyabregotv

