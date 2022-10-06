Frank Reyes says that Anthony Santos and Luis Vargas “stayed tough”

“The prince of bachata”, Frank Reyes said that his colleagues “Anthony Santos and Luis Vargas remained tough”, because they did not expand their careers to other continents.

“Music must expand, we should not stay in the Dominican Republic. With the talent of Anthony Santos, if he had had another perception, it would have been to exploit the world (…) And with this I am not disrespecting him, I am saying that he did not want to expand his career at the right time”, said the bachatero in “ Destino Talk”, a podcast show that is broadcast on YouTube, under the production and direction of Gabriel García and Samuel Jurado.

The interpreter of “Who are you” and “Princesa” referred in this sense to some Dominican colleagues of the genre who, in his opinion, they have settled in the land of bachata and that they did not expand their careers to other large markets in Europe and North, Central and South America.

He argued that, despite what is thought, Dominican bachateros are more united than ever, “because perhaps the urban people have taught us”.

He gave as an example that when he released his new song “You forgot about me”, which is occupying the first places on digital platforms in the United States, he asked many colleagues to place advertising for him and they did.

“Now is when bachata is more united”, he claimed. Also, he revealed that Anthony Santos invited him to participate in the album “La historia de mi vida”, but that he did not like the song that Mayimbe sent him. “I couldn’t be on the album because it was about to come out, and in search of the song because we were never able to record the song,” he recalled.

He said that he is open to recording with the interpreter of “Voy pa`llá”, but that his only condition is that he likes the piece.

In addition, Frank Reyes reported that he has just recorded a collaboration with Raulín Rodríguez that will premiere next year. This one will have to wait, because “The Prince of Bachata” will focus on the launch of an ambitious “Compilation of my musical history”, which includes 65 songs.

These are the songs that were released at the beginning of his career, when he had no experience of interpretation or musical arrangements. “You didn’t know that story when I started. They are songs that have beautiful lyrics. So, now I’ve made new arrangements for them and it’s called ‘The Compilation of My Musical History,’” she reported.

“We are halfway through with this project, I wanted it to come out now in September, it is a very precious project, with a lot of dedication, a lot of work, I have spent a lot of bills, but it does not matter, because I am doing it with all my heart,” he added.