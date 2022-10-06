Four Dominicans arrested for introducing 327 kilos of cocaine in Puerto Rico

Four Dominicans were detained in waters off western Puerto Rico by the US Coast Guard, which seized 327 kilos of cocaine that they loaded onto a boat and that they tried to bring to the island.

The Coast Guard reported this Thursday in a statement that they unloaded the cache the day before, valued at $6.5 millionin the port of San Juan.

The operation began when a small plane from the US Border Patrol Office (CBP) in Puerto Rico spotted a boat at high speed northwest of the islet of Desecheo, west of the territory.

After the sighting, a Coast Guard vessel joined the operation and one of its members he saw the suspects throw bales into the sea.

The coast guard boat managed to stop the suspicious boat, detained the four men who were traveling in it and recovered 12 bales containing cocaine.

The four detainees, who said they were Dominican nationals, face federal charges for conspiring to possess and attempt to distribute controlled substances aboard a vessel in United States jurisdiction.

For this charge, each of the detainees faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

Federal Justice imposed an additional charge on them for assaulting federal officials with a dangerous weapon, and for whose lack they could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.