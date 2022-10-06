Food and eye health – Wellness is life

Mari Carmen DiazNutritionist of the Obesity Unit of Quirónsalud Alicante

We are more than used to hearing that we have to take care of our diet and that watching what we eat is a beneficial habit for our health, in many ways. By taking care of what we eat we can help minimize some diseases, prevent certain pathologies, obtain a better physical shape and, ultimately, improve our state of health. However, what perhaps not everyone knows is that there are a number of foods, beyond the usual carrot, that can help us take care of our eyesight.

The key is in vitamins A, C, D and E, especially beneficial for our vision for different reasons.

In the case of vitamin A, for example, it helps to form the retina and keep the conjunctiva healthy. The contribution of this vitamin, which generates retinol, is indicated to prevent certain complications such as dry eye syndrome, night blindness or even cataracts, and helps to recover from certain diseases caused by bacterial infections. In addition to carrots, green fruits and vegetables, corn, spinach, lettuce, chard or endive contain beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxatin, as do celery, avocado, cabbage, watercress, green beans or pumpkin. Also orange, tangerine, peach, melon and mango are included in this food group. On the other hand, milk and its derivatives, eggs and liver contain animal retinol.

Vitamin C, for its part, has an antioxidant effect and is a good radical scavenger, so it is good for our vision, protecting our lens against opacification, preventing the degeneration of connective tissue and accelerating the healing of diseases. Fruits and vegetables such as orange, mango, kiwi, strawberries, peppers, parsley, asparagus, broccoli and cauliflower are especially beneficial in cases of diabetic retinopathy and will reduce the risk of cataracts or blurred vision.

Vitamin D can be found in foods that are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. Everyone knows salmon, but it is also very present in beef liver or chicken, as well as other oily fish such as anchovies, mackerel, tuna, anchovy or sardine. Taking vitamin D not only helps preserve the visual functions of the retina and prevent macular degeneration, but it can also help protect the eyes from inflammation.

Olive oil, soybean and sunflower seeds, wholemeal bread or nuts such as hazelnuts, almonds and walnuts are foods rich in vitamin E, which acts as a lever for anti-aging properties and will help us reduce the risk of suffering from Macular Degeneration. Associated with Age (AMD).

Finally, zinc is another ally in the care of our eye health. It is found in a significant concentration in eye tissue and can contribute to the absorption of vitamins such as A and prevent macular degeneration. Mussels and prawns are two recommended options in this field.

There is no doubt that, in case of any doubt, pain or appearance of a pathology in the eyes, it is best to go to a specialist. However, the current lifestyle favors a greater risk of eye conditions, mainly due to the frequent use of devices and the excessive time we spend in front of screens. For this reason, knowing which foods can help us improve our vision care is very interesting from the point of view of prevention.