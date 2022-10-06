Financial education is key to improving personal health and social well-being

Text prepared by José Manuel Jiménez Rodríguez, Director of the Santalucía Institute

An unhealthy financial situation can affect you emotionally. The inability of younger generations to save and poor management of expenses can trigger anxiety or other health problems. In fact, according to the latest Cigna study ‘COVID-19 Global Impact‘, 30% of Spaniards state that personal finances and the economic situation are the main reasons for stress, followed by uncertainty about the future. These factors, among others, have led Spain to be the fifth country with the most stress in all of Europe, according to Eurostat data. In this way, health promotion is not only the responsibility of the health sector, but goes beyond, and must emphasize the importance of the economy.

In this there can be no half measures; education equals prevention and safety. In a modern economy, every decision we make, whether it is renting a house, accepting a work contract, or buying a piece of clothing, makes us part of it. Everyone, but especially the youngest, must know and handle concepts such as savings, contributions, pensions, or retirement, because we will face them in the future.

Spanish students are 13 points below the European average in knowledge about the economy, money and finance

Reports such as Intrum-European Consumer Payment Report 2021 state that 62% of Spaniards need to improve their financial education. Spanish students are 13 points below the European average in knowledge about the economy, money and financeaccording to the Pisa report, and is a clear indication of the shortcomings of an educational system that does not include financial education in its study plans.

Of course, reaching the young generations, in a world where immediacy is dogma, is a challenge on which we must all put our efforts. For this reason, in recent years, from the Santalucía Institute we have launched various teaching guides on topics such as the pension system, retirement, or self-employment, in our commitment to help society understand the economic system on which they base the most important decisions of their lives. However, this year we wanted to jump into the digital world, and appeal to those who need it most: young people.

On the occasion of Financial Education Day, meeting the needs of a digital environment, we have created the first metaverse to deliver, in a different way, financial education to the generations of a world 2.0. Through their own avatar, they can interact in a virtual world and access concepts related to savings, contributions or pension plans; as well as documentaries and articles on inflation, or to complicate things a bit, concepts such as scam or reduflation.

To gain financial health, we have to become experts in managing our money. This must be part of everyone’s commitment to the coming generations, and they will be the ones who will most appreciate in the long run the security that having a good financial education brings.