Finally, Producer of Televisa confirms the cruel fate of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva
Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

THE EX-MOTHER-IN-LAW OF GABRIEL SOTO DOES NOT SHUT UP AND REVEALS WHY THE WEDDING WITH IRINA WAS SHAKING

THE STAR THAT IRINA BAEVA WOULD NOT SUPPORT FOR WANTING TO STEAL FROM GABRIEL SOTO

The rumors have been growing more and more and Soto had to go out and clarify everything. However, now someone has finally confirmed the true fate of the couple.

Nicandro Diaz, producer of Televisa

Nicandro Diaz in interview

“Which wedding? I thought they were gone,” Díaz declared in a splash for different media and it would surprise more than one, since he is currently the product of Soto’s new telenovela, ‘Mi camino es amarte’. This would not be an official confirmation, but it casts doubt on the true state of their relationship.

