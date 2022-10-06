Health

Faculty of Medicine of the UFM, one of the two medical schools with international accreditation

The Faculty of Medicine, of the Francisco Marroquín University, is one of the two unique medical schools in Guatemala that achieved international accreditation granted by the World Federation for Medical Education. “As of 2024, it will be a requirement that doctors have graduated from a certified faculty to be able to apply for the medical license exam and jobs in the United States and other countries, “explains a report published by the newspaper Free Press.

The UFM is one of the two accredited medical schools in Guatemala. Photo by UFM.

“In the region, the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education is the one designated by the WFME to deliver the aforementioned accreditation, which certifies the suitability of programs of medical education and the competence of the faculties to impart them”, is added in said report.

«In 2018, the UFM faculty began the procedure and on June 10 of this year it achieved accreditation, thus becoming the first in the country to obtain it, and will be in force until May 24, 2027, ”indicates the report by Ana Lucía Ola.

“It is a requirement sine qua non for admission to a graduate program abroad, and is required by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and the World Federation of Medical Schools”, observed Federico Alfaro, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of this house of studies, in which an average of fifty doctors graduate a year.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Federico Alfaro, during the accreditation ceremony. Photo by Luis Figueroa.

In Central America, only three medical schools have obtained the aforementioned international certification. In addition to the two in Guatemala, there is also the Faculty of Medicine Dr. Andrés Vesalio Guzmán Calleja, in Costa Rica.

