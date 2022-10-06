Eva Longoria teaches us how to wear the black blazer in autumn to look taller and slimmer

Eva Longoria ignites social networks by sharing some of her secrets to have an impact silhouette and is that recently the famous modeled a black blazer in the best way, so be inspired by her proposal that will help you look taller, as well as thin . We love how it looks!

When we thought that oversized jackets were a thing of the past, the famous woman shows us that these garments are an infallible bet that is worth wearing. Remember that playing with fashion is one of the most fun aspects of dressing, as it is a way of expressing our identity.

This is how Eva Longoria wears a black blazer to have a wasp waist

Through her Instagram account, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress shared a photograph in which she wore a black outfit. On this occasion, she chose a lingerie dress, with transparencies, a straight neckline and movement in the skirt, which she combined with a long jacket, as well as black stilettos. We love how sophisticated it looks!

This is how Eva Longoria wears a black blazer to have a wasp waist. Photo: IG

Eva Longoria’s lifting effect hairstyle

She also styled a high ponytail, they are a very relaxed crepe, plus soft waves at the bottom. Our recommendation is that you combine this look with formal attire to balance your image. Our recommendation is that you do not forget to use natural makeup.

You, would you show off the black blazer in autumn to look taller and slimmer like Eva Longoria?