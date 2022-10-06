Eleven Latin Americans to watch in the postseason
What was left over during the 2022 Major League season were Latin American players who left their mark. From the excitement of seeing future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs to the great rookie season of the charismatic Julio Rodríguez and the dominance (and catchy music) of Edwin Díaz in the ninth inning, Latinos starred great moments during the last six months.
Now we turn the page to the postseason, the time of year when true legends are born, and the expectation is that these players continue to amaze until the last out. Here is a list (very subjective, like all of them) of the Latin American players we are most excited to see in this postseason:
1. Albert Pujols, DH, Cardinals
It’s been a magical goodbye season for Pujols. Signing with the Cardinals before what he said would be his final year as a player, “Uncle Albert” began the season with 679 career home runs. It seemed unlikely that he would have enough playing time to become the fourth player in major league history to hit 700 homers and that at 42 years of age he would perform to do so. But he did it by hitting 24 home runs to finish with 703. And now we have the privilege of seeing the future Hall of Famer go for his third World Series ring alongside Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina and veteran starter Adam Wainwright, an iconic trio of the Cardinals who have already won two World Series (2006, 2011) together. We are lucky to be able to witness that.
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Braves
Someone was conspicuous by his absence in October of last year when the Braves were crowned in the World Series. And that someone was Acuna, who suffered a torn knee in July of last year and didn’t return to action until May of this season. The Venezuelan is still sore in his knee, but he is still a superstar and this time he is with Atlanta, which is looking to defend its title. And if there is someone capable of hitting a crucial hit at a key moment, it is Acuña.
3. Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
Pujols isn’t the only future Cardinals Hall of Famer to retire when the postseason ends; Molina also announced earlier in the year that the 2022 season would be his last as a player, after 19 seasons, all with St. Louis. But he won’t walk away without first trying to win a third ring. It would be a great send-off for him and Pujols.
4. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
After a sensational rookie season in which he made the big team in spring training and hit .283/.344/.503 with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs, Rodríguez is the clear favorite to be recognized as Rookie of the Year in the American League in November. But before that, the Dominican could make his first season in the Majors even more special if he helps his Mariners go deep in October. That his big debut coincided with Seattle returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2001 is a big story. Rodriguez put on quite a show at the Home Run Festival in July, in which he finished second, and now we’re going to see how his energy impacts the playoffs.
5. Julio Cesar Urias, LHP, Dodgers
With 22 postseason appearances in his career, including 5 starts, at 26 years old, Urías is already a veteran, and he was a key part of the Dodgers that won the World Series in 2020. The Mexican left-hander had the best ERA in the National League (2.16) in 2022, and established himself as the Dodgers’ ace. Although his record in the playoffs has been up and down, he now has a great opportunity to continue to grow his legend in the month of October.
“Narco,” the entrance song by Edwin Díaz, was the sensation of the summer in Queens and went viral, but we have yet to hear it in a postseason environment. History is also very relevant here: After a forgettable first year in Queens in 2019, Díaz won over the fans in 2022 with his best season in the majors, in which he had a 1.3 ERA and 32 saves and struck out to 50.2% (!) of the 235 batters he faced. Diaz will undoubtedly be a tremendous weapon for manager Buck Showalter in the postseason. Sound the trumpets at Citi Field.
7. Juan Jose Soto, RF, Parents
For the first time since he was part of the Nationals team that won the World Series in 2019, Soto is back in the postseason. Although in 2022 he had modest numbers by his own standards (.244, 27 HR, 62 RBI) we are talking about Juan José Soto. And, by the way, the Dominican is going to start the postseason in a stadium where he has always liked to hit: Citi Field in Queens, where he has a .350/.464/.709 line, 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and three stolen bases in 30 career games.
8. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Blue Jays
Guerrero set high expectations as a prospect and with his breakout 2021 season, in which he finished second in AL MVP voting behind superstar Shohei Ohtani. It is for this reason that his numbers in the 2022 season (.273, 32 home runs, 97 RBIs) give the impression of being below his level. But Guerrero remains one of the elite young sluggers in the game, and we’ve only gotten to see him in two postseason games, in 2020. He’s awaiting his signature moment in October.
9. Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets
After a disappointing first season with the Mets in 2021, Francisco Lindor got back in shape with numbers more in line with what we expect from Puerto Rico: .270, 26 homers, 104 runs. The shortstop was a game away from winning the World Series as a member of Cleveland in 2016, and he surely comes into the postseason as hungry as anyone.
10. Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
The Venezuelan is already a fixture in October, having helped the Astros reach the World Series in three of the last five seasons, including 2017, when Houston won, and last year, when his team lost to the Braves. Will you be able to do it again?
11. Nestor Cortes, LHP, Yankees
The Cuban starter for the Yankees came out of nowhere and had a breakout season in 2022 in which he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 163 strikeouts. He impressed to the point that there is talk that he might be a better option than Gerrit Cole for Game 1 of the Division Series.
Honorable Mentions: Wander Franco, Emmanuel Class, Luis Castillo, Yordan Alvarez, Luis Severino