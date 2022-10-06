Eleven Latin Americans to watch in the postseason

It’s been a magical goodbye season for Pujols. Signing with the Cardinals before what he said would be his final year as a player, “Uncle Albert” began the season with 679 career home runs. It seemed unlikely that he would have enough playing time to become the fourth player in major league history to hit 700 homers and that at 42 years of age he would perform to do so. But he did it by hitting 24 home runs to finish with 703. And now we have the privilege of seeing the future Hall of Famer go for his third World Series ring alongside Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina and veteran starter Adam Wainwright, an iconic trio of the Cardinals who have already won two World Series (2006, 2011) together. We are lucky to be able to witness that.