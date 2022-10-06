El Potro stays in Cruz Azul and they uncover the 2 packages that would come out of the Noria

Potro Gutiérrez and the two players who lowered their thumb in Cruz Azul

October 06, 2022 06:05 a.m.

the mexican coach Raul Gutierrez after a positive campaign with Blue Cross where he achieved 16 of the 21 points played and placed the Machine In the repechage zone, the cement board would consider keeping him at the head of the Celeste squad for at least one more year, as revealed by TUDN.

The Colt Gutierrez He has his first experience as a coach in the first division, since his strength was the minor divisions of the Mexican team where he won the Under 17 world championship, in terms of the first category he had some background in Central America, but it would be Blue Cross who trusted Gutiérrez’s project and brought him precisely for his quarry. He now manages the first team.

After confirmation that Raul Gutierrez will remain in charge of the cement squad, two players would leave Blue Cross this due to their poor performance, since Potro himself has stopped using them since he took over as interim coach of the Celestial Machineone of them is about the Peruvian defender louis abramwho has not been a starter in several matches.

Which player leaves Cruz Azul?

In addition to the Peruvian defense louis abramanother player who would go in the defensive zone is Alexander Mayorga, who arrived on loan from Chivas and whose purchase option will not be effective, so the left back must return to the rojiblanco team. from now on Raul Gutierrez start looking for the new reinforcements for the Celestial Machine for the Clausura 2023 tournament.