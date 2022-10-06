Edrick Menjívar and what he thinks about going to penalties against Motagua in the second leg, are you afraid of that instance or not?
The heir to Noel Valladares and Donis Escober in Olimpia’s goal, Edrick Menjívar, is convinced that for Tuesday’s second leg game for the semifinals of the Concacaf League, not even his team, except Motagua, are waiting to reach penalties. to define the classification.
Although in this instance and according to the regulations, reaching the definition by penalties is a great possibility, the goalkeeper is convinced that his team will define this lead in the nineties of straight time.
When asked about his analysis of what happened in this first game, the goalkeeper believes that it was, “a complicated game like all the classics, we wanted to win, we couldn’t. Now we have to get the victory playing at home”, he mentions.
As to whether he considers it a disadvantage to have finished with a goalless draw, taking into account that the away goal is extremely important, the islander is clear: “we know that the away goal is worth it, but let’s hope not to reach that point, but to win.” to take that advantage away from them,” he says confidently.
But the Olympian congregation expected goals last night and before that, Menjívar says that, “we missed the last pass. We played better in the second half than in the first, but we lacked the last touch to score the goal”.
And about what things they must take into account to score, based on the fact that Motagua knows that if they score first, it forces them to rethink and go out to look for the comeback, the goalkeeper of the merengues, defines it yes: “Effectiveness no, I think we must be more forceful, also the tie zero to zero does not favor them because it would send us to penalties. They also have to go out looking for the goal”, he analyzes.
But it is here where the regulations lead us to have a winner yes or yes, in the 90s or penalties, but this Tuesday we will meet the finalist, This is what Edrick Menjívar answers to the query: Have you already thought about penalties?
“No, I trust the team and each one of my teammates that we will not go to penalties.”