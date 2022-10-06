Edrick Menjívar and what he thinks about going to penalties against Motagua in the second leg, are you afraid of that instance or not?

2022-10-06

The heir to Noel Valladares and Donis Escober in Olimpia’s goal, Edrick Menjívar, is convinced that for Tuesday’s second leg game for the semifinals of the Concacaf League, not even his team, except Motagua, are waiting to reach penalties. to define the classification.

Although in this instance and according to the regulations, reaching the definition by penalties is a great possibility, the goalkeeper is convinced that his team will define this lead in the nineties of straight time.

JOURNALISTS REACT AFTER THE BITTER TIE BETWEEN MOTAGUA AND OLIMPIA

When asked about his analysis of what happened in this first game, the goalkeeper believes that it was, “a complicated game like all the classics, we wanted to win, we couldn’t. Now we have to get the victory playing at home”, he mentions.

As to whether he considers it a disadvantage to have finished with a goalless draw, taking into account that the away goal is extremely important, the islander is clear: “we know that the away goal is worth it, but let’s hope not to reach that point, but to win.” to take that advantage away from them,” he says confidently.