Duván Zapata: does not train and is doubtful to return in 2022 with Atalanta | Colombians Abroad

Atalanta de Bergamo comes from beating Fiorentina as a local with Luis Fernando Muriel as the protagonist. The Colombian gave an assist to the completion of the Englishman, Ademola Lookman. With this new victory, the ‘Dea’ managed to get to the top shared with Napoli and remains a strong candidate for the title.

Luis Muriel lives a present under substitutions and titles, but he proves on the pitch to be an important card in Gian Piero Gasperini’s attack. Unlike his compatriot, Duván Zapata, who has not managed to recover from “a moderate partial injury to the semimembranosus muscle of the left thigh”, as reported by the Atalanta medical report.

Although Atalanta and Duván Zapata celebrated the confirmation of their return to training according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the plan has once again taken a huge turn. The injury that made him miss the FIFA date has not progressed, and the Colombian is still on high alert due to his condition. Duván has become a repeat offender with injuries that can be avoided, such as muscle issues, but he has not been able to maintain his consistency within the squad.

The FIFA break reached out to him and it was expected that he could be in mid-October, depending on how his training at Atalanta evolved, but the truth is that he has not trained lately, “the moment of recovery is not currently easy to understand, because Zapata has not yet started running with the group, because he is still in pain and therefore does not want to take the risk as he did in February”, maintained Corriere della Sera.

The aforementioned media also reported that he could return at the end of October if the recovery is on a good path, but there are risks in case the pain persists that can take him off the courts in what is 2022, remembering that there will be a World Cup in November and december.