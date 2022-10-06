Dramatic closing, but without advantages! Motagua and Olimpia draw 0-0 in the semifinal first leg of the Concacaf League

2022-10-05

Yeah, nothing new, again Olympia and Motagua tied 0-0but this had a special touch as it was the semifinal first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League. The atmosphere invited what would be a great game between the catrachos clubs, however the best actions occurred in the second half.

Just starting the match it was Eddie Hernández who was in charge of sending a missile from outside the area and Edrick Menjívar was attentive to control the ball in two halves. With the passing of the minutes the classic did not have an owner. Both teams engaged in a fierce fight for control of the party. This caused the duel to lose emotions. Michaell Chirinos appeared until the 23rd minute, he was in charge of entering the rival zone and the goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier stopped without problems. When the first minute of discount was played, the local club almost shouted a goal at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, after an occasion on the left Juan Delgado finally finished off from the right, Edrick Menjivar He managed to deflect it and the ball crashed into the right metal.

– Dramatic closing – The chip changed for both teams in the complementary part and they put spice on the grass. Boniek García tried it from long distance, but the ball was deflected. Precisely at minute 53, Rougier’s show began under the three posts, José Mario Pinto slipped between Santos and Castellanos to shoot at the goal where the Argentine avoided scoring.

Three minutes later, after Chirinos’ cross, Jerry Bengtson headed in where Rougier deflected the ball and it crashed into the post. Two actions in a row that woke up the Blue Cyclone.

In a round trip in the last quarter of an hour, the capital’s classic had the vertigo for this kind of game. Marcelo Santos released a flash towards the nets and brilliant Edrick Menjívar took the ball, it burned his hands. The Lion ended up insisting on the Blues’ cabin and Rougier was solid. A wall. The Guatemalan referee mario escobar the whistle blew, Motagua Y Olympia They left the key open.