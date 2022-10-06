Deportivo Cali: Carlos Gambeta Estrada does not approve of the arrival of Jorge Luis Pinto as DT | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Jorge Luis Pinto has just been presented as coach of Deportivo Cali and, while many fans are excited about his experience and strong hand to get out of the crisis, others are not so convinced that he is the ideal coach.

Carlos ‘Gambeta’ Estrada made it clear, who knew how to leave his mark on the sugar club in three different stages: between 1983 and 1986, from 199 to 1992 and finally in 1994. The titles, however, could not be achieved there but in Millonarios .

That experience and the knowledge he has of the club leaves him with some doubts about the new strategist: “I didn’t like what Jorge Luis Pinto did in my time as a player, how he worked, he took two or three years off my career,” he lamented, in a chat with Sports without hesitation from Cali.

At 60 years old, the former soccer player is looking for an opportunity to direct, after spending time with Real Cartagena, Deportes Palmira and Alianza Petrolera in Colombia: “I underwent surgery for prostate cancer and thank God I am now healthy. I am qualified to direct any world team, but my character didn’t allow it and all the more so after catching referee García in a match with Real Cartagena”, he assured, with the lesson learned.

The football he watches now makes him feel nostalgic: “the spectacle of football has been lost because it became a business and making a spectacular play today is taken as aggression,” he said.