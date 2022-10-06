Sports

Deportivo Cali: Carlos Gambeta Estrada does not approve of the arrival of Jorge Luis Pinto as DT | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Jorge Luis Pinto has just been presented as coach of Deportivo Cali and, while many fans are excited about his experience and strong hand to get out of the crisis, others are not so convinced that he is the ideal coach.

Carlos ‘Gambeta’ Estrada made it clear, who knew how to leave his mark on the sugar club in three different stages: between 1983 and 1986, from 199 to 1992 and finally in 1994. The titles, however, could not be achieved there but in Millonarios .

That experience and the knowledge he has of the club leaves him with some doubts about the new strategist: “I didn’t like what Jorge Luis Pinto did in my time as a player, how he worked, he took two or three years off my career,” he lamented, in a chat with Sports without hesitation from Cali.

At 60 years old, the former soccer player is looking for an opportunity to direct, after spending time with Real Cartagena, Deportes Palmira and Alianza Petrolera in Colombia: “I underwent surgery for prostate cancer and thank God I am now healthy. I am qualified to direct any world team, but my character didn’t allow it and all the more so after catching referee García in a match with Real Cartagena”, he assured, with the lesson learned.

The football he watches now makes him feel nostalgic: “the spectacle of football has been lost because it became a business and making a spectacular play today is taken as aggression,” he said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Panorama of the teams towards the league and playoffs in the Apertura 2022

5 days ago

Yadier, the naughty: Adam Wainwright talks about the evil that the Puerto Rican has done to him for 17 years

3 days ago

“The first thing I saw was that Honduras was the most dangerous country in the world; but everything there was good”

4 days ago

Video reveals the moment they discover the fisherman’s trap that put weights in their winning catches

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button