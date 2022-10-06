Darwin Núñez on Klopp’s technical talks in Liverpool: “I don’t understand anything when he speaks” – Ovation – 10/04/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

After Jurgen Klopptechnician of Liverpoolask for patience with Darwin Nunez After the criticism received by the striker, the footballer of the Uruguay national team He was the main character again. But not only on the pitch and against Rangers for Champions Leaguebut stood out in his post-match statements.

“The truth is that honestly in the talks he speaks I don’t understand anything,” said the man from Artiguense after being asked about the DT’s game plan.

After that, Núñez clarified: “Then I ask my teammates what he says. But I think he is very clear about his game, he asks us to make things simple, not to be afraid to play, to have confidence. And then to When he loses the ball, he wants us to press. That’s what he always asks for”.

Darwin Nuñez spoke in #ESPNFShowColombia! “Honestly, I don’t understand anything in Klopp’s talks, but I think he is very clear about his game, he asks us to keep things simple.” ▶️ Don’t miss FShow for #ESPNenStarPlus -> https://t.co/aSATCY4CZc pic.twitter.com/wR3VMrRllZ – ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) October 4, 2022

Darwin also spoke about his adaptation, saying: “Sometimes I feel a little indecisive, I don’t feel confident at all, but as training sessions go by, games go by (it’s going to increase). mister himself always gives me confidence, like Pepe and Víctor, that the Portuguese who always translate for me, and then I have my colleagues who talk to me and tell me to be calm. When they talk to me, I feel calmer because I know that if I do something wrong, they will always support me.”