Daniely Ríos won the decisive match over the USA and Puerto Rico advances to the round of 16

The table tennis player from Utua Daniely Rios decided this Tuesday morning the confrontation of Puerto Rico against the United States that would define the pass between both nations to the Round of 16 of the World Team Championship of the International Table Tennis Federation by winning the decisive game to give their team a victory by final 3-2 that led the Puerto Ricans to finish the first round with a record of 3-1 and as the second classified in Group I of the competition.

Later in the morning, China beat Malaysia 3-0 and avoided a possible tie between Malaysia and Puerto Rico in second place with a 3-1 mark, which guaranteed the advance of the Puerto Ricans for their victory over the United States. Malaysia fell to a 2-2 record and did not advance to the next round. The Puerto Ricans already had victories over Malaysia 3-2 and over Canada 3-0.

The National Team will face Germany in the round of 16, which won Group 5 with a 3-0 mark. They did not face Asian teams in that group, in which there was also one less team compared to Group 1. Their rivals in Group 5 were India, Czech Republic and Egypt. The action starts on Wednesday.

However, the coach of Puerto Rico, Bladimir Diaz, said that Germany has top level players.

“They have Nina Mittelham who is 13th in the world and Han Ying who is 8th in the world. It was a bad draw for us. But we are going to fight,” she said.

The third player from Germany is Sabina Winter, who is ranked 46th in the world ranking.

Ríos had also just decided the duel against Malaysia by winning the last single in the Puerto Ricans’ first confrontation in the World Cup.

China, which hosts the event, led Group I with a 4-0 record. Advance to the second round as the group leader.

The three players from Puerto Rico won a game against the United States. In addition to Ríos, the sisters Adriana and Melanie Diaz make up the team.

“The performance of the girls has been phenomenal, very positive. They are playing with enormous gallantry, but group cohesion, agility, has been the key factor in achieving these victories. Each one contributed a game and that shows that our team is solid from the first to the third racket”, said the coach of Puerto Rico, Bladimir Díaz.

That winning feeling after a hard earned victory 🤩 Team Puerto Rico beats Team USA in a full-distanced thriller here at #ITTFWorlds2022 pic.twitter.com/3XR24puTEe — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) October 4, 2022

With the pairing against the United States tied at 2-2 after a 3-2 loss of the first racket Adriana Díaz against the also first racket Lily Zhang, Puerto Rico and the United States went to the tiebreaker with a match between their respective third rackets, Ríos and Sarah Jalli, respectively.

Rios resisted Jalli’s advance after leading 2-0 to win the decisive fifth set 11-9. The final sets were 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11 and 11-9.

The matchup between the United States and Puerto Rico began with a 3-0 victory for Zhang against Ríos. Adriana Diaz followed with a 3-0 victory over Jalli to tie at 1-1. Melanie Diaz put Puerto Rico ahead 2-1 with a 3-0 win over Tiffany Ke.