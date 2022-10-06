Controversy: Carlos Antonio Vélez hints at soccer players who are now analysts | football curiosities

Carlos Antonio Vélez has reignited a debate with history in the Colombian environment regarding the presence of people with a past in football in the media.

That which now seems so normal, because the debate spaces are full of coaches and former soccer players, was not always so open and before it was more a privilege of journalists and communication professionals. And that is what the analyst referred to.

Although he did not directly mention who his criticism was referring to in his Antena 2 program and many pointed to Carlos Valdés, with whom he has had deep differences on social networks and in the spaces in which both have a presence, the comment splashed many well, In his opinion, not all those who played and managed are qualified to talk about football on radio and/or television.

“The truth is that there is a lot of ignorance. A lot of ignorance no, a lot of stupidity when speaking. There are some who definitely have to dedicate themselves to playing football and others to directing. Because they don’t know how to talk,” said Vélez.

Internet users immediately pointed out that he is doing an analysis program with former soccer player Faryd Mondragón and coach Juan José Peláez, for whom Vélez has had generous comments.

Vélez was particularly bothered by a comment about the Champions League, which curiously came from Lionel Messi himself: “the Champions League is not always won by the best”, said the Argentine, a comment later supported by Xavi, FC Barcelona manager. That, for Vélez, a recognized Real Madrid fan, is out of all proportion.

“Let those who have a profession speak. And those who have to play and direct, dedicate themselves to that. It’s unbelievable, how can you say such a stupid thing? ”, She pointed out. “I don’t tell them the phrase in Spanish, but ‘go take it for…’. In Spain it is said like this, ‘go take for…’ ellipses”, she concluded.