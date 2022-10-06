Congress “We are Community Care”. Bishop Paglia: Equity in health and well-being.

Healing and transforming the health system to provide a single standard of care is one of the premises raised by the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life when participating in today’s International Congress “Somos Community Care” being held in Madrid.

The slogans of a health system focused on the good of citizens and patients must be: solidarity, the right balance between health education aimed at prevention, territorial medicine and hospital centers, continuity and integration of care .

This was reiterated by Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, in his introductory speech at the second day of the International Congress of the medical organization “Somos Community Care”, this October 6, in Madrid. Monsignor Paglia knows the reality of “Somos Community Care”, which he visited in Brooklyn, New York, in March of this year.

Access to health for all

Monsignor Paglia addressed the theme “Equity in health and wellness. Curing and transforming the system to offer a single standard of care.” The Covid-19 pandemic, Monsignor Paglia explained, has confronted us with complex problems related to the doctor-patient relationship, equity in access to care, the relationship between costs and benefits, and the allocation of economic resources in care sanitary.

Enumerating the various concrete elements of a vision on a human scale of medicine and care, Monsignor Paglia pointed out that “it is in the context of the doctor-patient relationship that the general practitioner will be able to prudently reduce the waste of medicines and services and help the patient to make those lifestyle and health management options that are as preventive as possible against the disease and that lead him to assume his responsibilities in the care of his own health and that of others”.









Balanced use of resources

Regarding the fair and balanced use of resources, “in relation to the cost/benefit logic, a condition must first be established, Monsignor Paglia explained. He added that if we place the economic risk on one side of the balance and life from one person to the other, any economic cost could be justified.Therefore, it is necessary to be clear about the transcendent value of the human person even in the economic sphere.

“It is true that the resources of a State are not infinite, but this fact implies that, within the sphere of availability, the options must be prioritized starting with the primacy of man, to which economic values ​​must be subordinated. Before saying that there are no funds, it is also necessary to verify well how they are used”, stressed the Vatican prelate

Risks and benefits in medical ethics

Regarding the relationship between risks and benefits in treatment, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life stated that it is necessary to consider the “criterion of diagnostic-therapeutic and ethical proportionality, which refers rather to the relationship between the characteristics of the treatments (including cost, availability, application difficulty…) and diagnostic-therapeutic efficacy on health and life, also taking into account the cost and suffering that a medical maneuver entails for the patient”.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Monsignor Paglia pointed out, “care in hospitals, however, diverted attention from other care institutions. Nursing homes, for example, were greatly affected by the pandemic, and personal protective equipment and evidence only became available in sufficient quantities at a late stage.” Furthermore, “in most countries the role of GPs has been ignored, when for many they are the first point of contact with the care system”.









The Covid-19 experience

The “vulnerability” of people, health and economic systems, in fact, “common vulnerability” requires “international cooperation and coordination, knowing that it is not possible to face a pandemic without adequate health infrastructure, accessible to everyone worldwide.” The distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine is an example of this.

“The only acceptable objective, consistent with an equitable supply of the vaccine, is access for all, without exception. And the motivation for this universal availability cannot be (only) self-interest in protecting against variants of the virus. What what is needed, therefore, is an alliance between science and humanism, which must be integrated and not separated or, worse still, opposed”, added Monsignor Paglia.

The antibodies of solidarity

An emergency like Covid-19 is overcome above all with the antibodies of solidarity, the prelate assured. The technical and clinical means of containment must be integrated into a broad and deep search for the common good, which must counteract the tendency to select advantages for the privileged and separate the vulnerable based on citizenship, income, politics, age”.

Do not abandon the patient: palliative care

In any case, “we must never abandon the sick person, even when there are no more treatments available: palliative care, pain treatment and support are a requirement that must never be neglected”. Also in matters of public health, the experience we are experiencing, and which we hope has been left behind, at least in its most dramatic aspects, demands a serious review. It is about the balance between the preventive and therapeutic approach, between the medicine of the individual and the collective dimension (given the close correlation between personal health and rights and public health)”.









“The fraternity indicated by the Gospel can be multiplied by many other passages and direct messages from Jesus. But it is time to take a step forward: we are interconnected; the world is interconnected and the sooner we understand it, the sooner we will be a true global community united under the a sign of fraternity. Barriers do not exist; we put them up and they are destined to be sadly ineffective and even senseless in the face of global emergencies”, concluded Monsignor Paglia.

A community of patient care

“WE ARE Community Care” is a network of more than 2,500 doctors practicing in New York City, especially in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. It is one of the institutions selected by the state of New York to launch the initiative Medicaid, the US government’s health insurance to help people with low incomes pay for health care. It serves more than 650,000 patients from largely disadvantaged communities, including many Asian and Hispanic immigrants.

“SOMOS Community Care” is made up solely of doctors, all of them integrated into the community in which they practice their profession and provide their services in the language of their patients. Other characteristics of the care provided are attention to the social needs of the target population and special attention to direct communication between doctor and patient.

(Source: Pontifical Academy for Life)