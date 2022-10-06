Confirmed lineups! Motagua with surprise in the attack, Olimpia puts the whole arsenal

2022-10-05

– MINUTE BY MINUTE – 6:15 PM: Great atmosphere in the chair and shade area. Fans of both clubs live the preview at full steam.

6:00 PM: LINEUPS CONFIRMED! Motagua leaves its scorer Roberto Moreira on the bench. Olimpia does not summon striker Yustin Arboleda. Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Santos; Hector Castellanos, Jonathan Nunez, Juan Delgado; Diego Rodriguez, Ivan Lopez; Eddie Hernandez. Olympia: Edrick Menjivar; Carlos Sánchez, José García, Bryan Beckeles, Maylor Núñez; German Mejia, Boniek Garcia; Michaell Chirinos, Jose Mario Pinto, Bryan Moya; Jerry Bengston.

5:50PM: A good number of fans begin to wrap up the sector of Sol Este. In addition, the field of play looks deteriorated.

5:40 PM: Great postcard between blue and white fans outside the Nacional. There is no rivalry here.

5:30 PM: THE LION ARRIVED! Olimpia up to the stage that will dress up as a gala from 7 at night.

5:30 PM: This is how the blue fans clothe the capital’s property.

5:25 PM: THE CYCLONE ARRIVES AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM!

5:10 PM: Large lines of fans two hours before the start of the match. More than 25 thousand tickets were put on sale. 5:05 PM: INFORMATION! Around 500 police members will guard the National Stadium where Motagua will be local.

5:00 PM: We start with the preview of the vibrant meeting that keeps Honduras on the lookout! – PREVIOUS – Motagua – Olympia meet tonight in the first leg of the semi-finals of Concacaf League at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium starting at 7:06 pm. This Wednesday the capital of the country will overflow with energy, soccer and passion with the capital derby in a new edition to be played in an international tournament. This will be the second tie in the competition between the two most successful clubs in Honduras. Let us remember that Olimpia eliminated Motagua in 2020 with goals from Maylor Núñez and Deiby Flores in the quarterfinals.

HOW DO THEY GET THERE? The blue cyclone, who will be the “home club” for this first semifinal match, has just eliminated Tauro from Panama in a series to be forgotten that culminated in penalty kicks after a terrifying 0-0 in 180 minutes. In the case of Olimpia they had no problem tearing Cacique Diriangén of Nicaragua to pieces in a global that ended 7-2 for the albos. LOW? Regarding the issue of casualties, Hernán Medina, blue technical director, confirmed that central defender Marcelo Pereira will not be in the game and there are doubts about the appearance of midfielder Jesse Moncada. You can see: Real Spain will play on Friday: With several novelties, this is how day 12 of the Apertura 2022 tournament will be played On the part of the lions, who will not be for the derby is Josman Figueroa due to the accumulation of yellow cards. DATA SHEET Time: 7:00 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN and STAR+. Venue: Chelato Uclés National Stadium.