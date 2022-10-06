Chivas players went to the palenque of the October FiestasMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara Jalisco / 06.10.2022 12:47:01





We are in playoff weeksame in which Chivas will play their pass to the Liguilla with a complicated visit to Puebla next Sunday. Unfortunately, what for some is a “indiscipline” of Flock players, this after the viralization in social networks of some images of soccer players in a palenque in the wee hours of the morning.

In Guadalajara have started the October parties and that means presentations by well-known artists of the Mexican regional genre, music that many members of the team like and, in this case, it has been circulated that Santiago Ormeño, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo and Paolo Yrizar They were those present at a concert.

Is alleged indiscipline occurred on Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5 at the Presentations by Christian NodalBelinda’s ex-boyfriend who was also at the Fiestas on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1, when the people from Guadalajara played against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium.

The mentioned players were in the palenque at dawnless than a week before the Repechage clash and only a few days after the last-minute defeat against the Machine that left the rojiblancos in ninth place in the table, losing the opportunity to be local in the Repechage.

Remembering indiscipline in Chivas

Roberto Alvarado defends colleagues

At first it was mentioned that Piojo Alvarado was another of the players present at the October partiesHowever, he denied it this Thursday at a press conference, the same in which he defended his teammates because “they train to the fullest” and affirmed that they also have the right to moments of recreation.

“Over there they say that ‘as you train, you play’, we are going to do well on Saturday and regarding the criticism (by the players in the palenque), those will always be there. I don’t see anything wrong with them, they didn’t do anything wrong and they know the commitment we have as a grouphere they were all training and the group is very united”, said the midfielder.

Guadalajara will play in Puebla on Sunday 9 at 4:30 p.m. for him last ticket to the league and the possibility that we will have a National Classic in the quarterfinals, although for this, beyond a hypothetical victory for the people of Jalisco, we will have to see the results of Tigres-Necaxa, Toluca-Juárez and Cruz Azul-León to know the keys.