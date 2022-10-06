Champions League – Benfica vs PSG

Every move you make Leo Messi can arouse multiple reactions. The latter, with a worried face, really set off the alarms both in PSG and in the Argentine National Team and throughout the planet just 45 days after the start of the Qatar World Cup.

During the visit of the Parisian team to Benfica in Lisbon for the third day of Group H of the UEFA champions leaguethe Argentine striker converted the only goal for his team for the 1-1 tie. Then, he starred in a play that took all the flashes.

A strenuous run meant muscle discomfort and he quickly had to ask for the change. The transmission camera managed to capture the moment in which the Flea made a gesture to the bench of substitutes of the PSG and he was quickly replaced at 81′ by Pablo Sarabia.

1

Worldwide concern for Messi

Leo requested the change and raised concern about any possible discomfort that could affect him for the World Cup.

two

Great goal and a more than positive streak for Qatar

La Pulga scored a real goal against Benfica and extends his good moment: weeks ago he had shown a great present with his two doubles with the Argentine National Team.

What did Galtier say about Messi’s change?

The coach of the Parisian team minimized the situation and, despite the fact that at first there was talk of muscular discomfort, he called it “fatigue”. In fact, when the former Barcelona returned from the tour of the United States with the Argentine National Team, he decided to give him 48 hours so that he could recover.

The situation drew attention because Messi He was only a few seconds on the bench and then went to the locker room.

The departure of Leo Messi. Octavio Passos/Getty

In this regard, Galtier said: “He made a sign saying that he wanted to leave. In the last action he felt tired. He left because he was tired and because a fresh partner was much more interesting”.

Leo Messi’s great goal against Benfica

This Wednesday, the Argentine stood out with a wonderful goal for PSG in the visit to Benfica for the Champions League at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon.

It was at minute 22 when Lionel Messi attacked from the right diagonally towards the center of the area. He touched the ball to Kylian Mbappé, who gave Neymar a pass to return the Argentine, who defined with a left foot and put the ball in the corner.

The goal of Messirecalled the days he lived in Barcelona, ​​because on several occasions he scored in the same way triangulating with his former teammates from the Catalan team.

The Argentine player scored his second goal in the current Champions League tournament with the French team, as he scored against Maccabi Haifa that day and already has 127 goals in the tournament.

Neymar suffered a strong kick as soon as the game started

How important was the match between PSG and Benfica for the third round of Champions League It can be perfectly explained and exemplified with the kick that Enzo Fernández gave Neymar in the first minute of the game. The Brazilian was thrown and could have finished worse.

The moment of the kick to Neymar. ESPN Capture

The Argentine midfielder attacked the former Barcelona on the sideline. The agility of ‘ney’ By jumping when he saw the former River Plate coming, it allowed him to avoid direct contact on the floor, something that could have triggered a serious injury.

But finally the contact was made in the air and that is why the blow ended up being a drag, more than anything else. In any case, the play quickly became viral on social networks due to the strong entrance suffered by the crack of the PSG.