Champions League | Benfica vs PSG: PSG’s fiery tweet to Leo Messi that could bring him serious problems with Kylian Mbappé

Leo Messi He showed off once again with a tremendous goal for the PSG in the draw against benfica for matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. As a result of this, the club’s Twitter account was full of praise for the Argentine star and, one detail, could generate some conflict with Kylian Mbappe.

At minute 22, the Flea He attacked from the right diagonally towards the center of the area. He touched the ball to Mbappewho attended Neymar to return it to the Argentine, who defined with a left foot and put the ball in the corner.

However, this great goal was overshadowed, since a goal against Danilo gave PSG the final tie, which together with Benfica are the leaders of Group H with seven units and surpass Juventus by four points, which this Wednesday defeated Maccabi.

1

Messi converted again

The Argentine striker is going through a great moment.

two

The trident did not have his best game

That connection that other times is lethal, in Portugal was not enough to take the three points.

The detail in the PSG tweet that could generate a conflict with Mbappé

The club’s official account posted a photo of Leo and wrote in a play on words for his last name: Mgraceful – ANDamazing – yessensational – yesoutstanding – Yomatchless.

It is common knowledge that the ego in the PSG dressing room is really high. Although the Flea is far from internal conflicts, both Neymarwho suffered a hard kick, What Mbappe They came to have a strong crossover to see who is in charge of penalties and who has greater prominence.

In this sense, it will be necessary to see how the French take that detail of “unrivaled” with which PSG distinguished a Messi who has been having really outstanding performances a month and a half before the start of the World Cup.

The worrying gesture of Leo Messi that set off the alarms just 45 days before the World Cup

Every move you make Leo Messi can arouse multiple reactions. The latter, with a worried face, really set off the alarms both in PSG and in the Argentine National Team and throughout the planet just 45 days after the start of the Qatar World Cup.

A strenuous run meant muscle discomfort and he quickly had to ask for the change. The broadcast camera managed to capture the moment in which La Pulga made a gesture to PSG’s bench and was quickly replaced at 81′ by Pablo Sarabia.

3

Messi asked for the change

The Argentine did not finish the match against Benfica.

Christophe Galtier, the coach of the Parisian team minimized the situation and, despite the fact that at first there was talk of muscular discomfort, he called it “tiredness”. In fact, when the former Barcelona returned from the tour of the United States with the Argentine National Team, he decided to give him 48 hours so that he could recover.

The situation drew attention because Messi He was only a few seconds on the bench and then went to the locker room.

In this regard, Galtier said: “He made a sign saying that he wanted to leave. In the last action he felt tired. He left because he was tired and because a fresh partner was much more interesting”.





read also

leonardo schwarz