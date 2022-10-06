Celia Lora and Dorismar as Barbies in sexy swimsuits

Celia Lora and Dorismar model like Barbies in a beach outfit | INSTAGRAM

Once again the beautiful model mexicanCelia Lora, I am looking to do a collaboration with another important content creator, this time the Argentinian Dorismarwho of course was also ready to be captured by the professional camera.

This is a new series of Photographs that they produced together, this time the two selected one of their most beautiful beach outfits, in pink, with a print that contains the words Barbiethe famous doll, so netizens quickly noticed that the two of them look like dolls in real life.

The famous daughter of Alex Lora has not stopped making this type of union, seeking to make her content stand out more and more on the Internet and of course pampering her loyal fans who do not stop enjoying her great beautyas well as her beautiful personality that has led her to be one of the favorites in the world of modeling.

Together they got more than 94 thousand “likes” in just a few hours, the union is strength and much more when it comes to two content creators so loved by Internet users, who also dedicated some time of their day to write their best compliments, compliments and declarations of love.

In addition, we can mention that this snapshot that we present to you today is only a small taste of the complete photo session, surely most of the results are found on the paid platforms of both models, by the way the Mexican has several and in each one with different contents.

It has been so successful on the platform “for fans only” who is currently considered one of the five models with the best income, it is even said that she can be number one and it is very likely that she will be.

Celia Lora and Dorismar will continue to strive to produce content both individually and in collaboration, they both love the photographic studio, the beautiful landscapes and of course walking around while the photographer is in charge of making these creations.

In fact, she has become the first Mexican to get a cover for the rabbit magazine in its version for the United States, a great achievement and goal that she achieved with a lot of perseverance and dedication, from a very young age she always wanted to be part of them.

