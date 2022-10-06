Brian Fernández was arrested for collective stoning, he was drugged! Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Once again the striker brian fernandez is involved in problems, another extra-football episode, because now he was arrested in Santa Fe, Argentinafor causing disturbances.

Santa Fe police arrested him for throwing stones at a bus, in addition to causing more disturbances at the truck stop.

He was transferred to the 18th Section of Santa Fe, but before that many elements of the police were needed to control him.

It has even transpired that he was later taken to a hospital to be treated for mental health by a team of psychologists.

For now, authorities confirmed that was arrested under the influence of drugs.

They arrest Brian Fernández for stoning a bus????

Brian Fernandez has discipline problems

Fernández is in Santa Fe after being dropped by Ferro’s coach, Luciano Guiñazú, due to indiscipline.

“He didn’t show up for training, the leaders told me he’s not going to come back,” Guiñazú explained a month ago.

