Bennet Omalu: Tua Tagovailoa must stop playing

Tua Tagovailoaquarterback of the Miami Dolphinswas ruled out to face the New York Jets in Week 5, but Bennet Omaluneuropathologist who transformed the NFLexpects the player to say goodbye to the sport for the benefit of his health.

In interview with TMZ, Omalu advised Tagovailoa that I quit football after suffering a nervous breakdown, known as a fencing response, after being hit in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“My advice to him is, look, it’s time. You have suffered permanent and severe brain damage,” said Omalu, who now runs a medico-legal company. “He suffered a seizure. If you love your life, your family, it’s time to step aside. Find something else to do.”

Also, the neuropathologist insisted that the 24-year-old quarterback’s health is more valuable than anything. “It must stop. Sometimes money is not more valuable than human life. “20 million dollars is worth no more than your brain.”

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in a span of four days. The first was for a hit by Matt Milano in the game against the Bills in Week 3; after investigation, unassociated neurological consultant was fired by the NFL Players Union.

Famed neuropathologist Bennet Omalu tells TMZ Sports … Tua Tagovailoa should never play another down in the NFL again after suffering a scary head injury last week. https://t.co/5fw9zPdIvt — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2022

Who is Bennet Omalu?

Neuropathologist Bennet Omalu was the Allegheny County medical examiner who thoroughly analyzed Mike Webster’s brain.a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, and discovered that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was linked to the Pro Football Hall of Fame member’s death.

In 2015, Sony Pictures filmed ‘Concussion’, a film about Omalu’s life and research on CTEs and their relationship to contact sports. Finally, in 2018 she published the book Brain Damage in Contact Sports: What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Children Play in which he discusses the long-term effects that injuries from hockey, mixed martial arts, boxing, and other sports can cause.