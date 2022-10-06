Andrés García reveals the song that marked his friendship with Juan Gabriel

Andrés García and his great friendship with Juan Gabriel

October 05, 2022 12:05 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the best actors who has come to our country, without a doubt he took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to him to be able to succeed in Mexican cinema and television, we know that the life of the Dominican actor has been full of controversy due to his peculiar way of living his life during his youth full of excesses and his strong statements that have made him a controversial person.

Despite his delicate and complicated state of health that Andrés García is going through, he never ceases to surprise locals and strangers as he continues to make strong confessions and statements about some anecdotes and memories he has with his colleagues, he has revealed great secrets that he knew about Juan Gabriel and on this occasion revealed which was the song that marked the friendship between the two.

More entertainment news:

THE THEORY THAT CLAIMS THAT FERNANDO COLUNGA WOULD HAVE PASSED AWAY

IN THE STYLE OF THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN, VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ RE-APPEARS IN HIS STABLES

We know that “Eternal love” is one of Andrés García’s favorite songs, because with that theme he wants to be fired on the day of his funeral, however, on this occasion he revealed what was the song that marked his friendship with the “Divo de Juárez”, it is about the theme “Innocent poor friend” because at that time both characters had suffered a disappointment in love and coincided with that theme that they sang with great feeling at the parties they held in Acapulco.

Why is “Eternal Love” Andrés García’s favorite song?

It was Andrés García himself who revealed the reason why the theme of “Eternal Love” is one of his favorites, and that is that he believes that the past he had with his thousands of loves marked his life, and the day that the actor it’s time to leave, he wants his affection and his love for him to never die and be eternal as Juan Gabriel said in his success.