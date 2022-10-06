Andrea Legarreta shows off her great body at 51 years old in a fitted leather look | PHOTOS

Andrea Legarreta of today program She became a topic of conversation on social networks after sharing a couple of photos in which she showed off her modeling skills by looking more beautiful than ever in a black outfit that highlighted her figure at 51 years old.

In addition to shining as a television host, the famous woman born in Mexico City is also a star in the different digital platforms and to show it, it is enough to review the more than six million followers that it has in Instagram.

It was precisely on this digital platform where the most beautiful presenter of the today program He uploaded two images in which he looks better than ever with a look that is perfect for the current fall season or at least his loyal followers let him know.

Andrea Legarreta shines in a leather look

A few hours ago, before the eyes of all his followers, Andrea Legarreta She established herself as one of the most beautiful by posing in a leather outfit that she complemented with an elegant blouse and sneakers. All together they made her look like never before.

Photo: Instagram/@andrealegarreta

In the social network, the mother of Mia and Nina Rubin made it more than clear that fashion is part of her day to day as she always manages to look spectacular with the best looks. Internet users immediately assured that she maintains an enviable figure at 51 years old.

As expected, the publication of Andrea Legarreta It did not go unnoticed by anyone because within a few minutes it reached more than 13 thousand likes and received endless comments, which highlight how good it looks with that type of clothing.

“Beautiful”, “Bella” and “Spectacular” were some of the comments received by the television star.

Photo: Instagram/@andrealegarreta

Andrea Legarreta and her legacy in Hoy

As we mentioned before, Andrea Legarreta She is considered one of the most famous television hosts in Mexico thanks to the excellent work she does every day on the Hoy program, where she shares hosting with figures such as Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza.

For more than 20 years, the famous has been the main figure of the broadcast, for this reason, fans consider her the most important host in the history of Televisa’s morning show.

