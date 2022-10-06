America’s confirmed lineup to face Atlante

The Eagles will have a preparation game for the Liguilla where Fernando Ortiz will try to ensure that his players do not lose their competitive rhythm due to the pause in the playoffs.

America is in preparation for a new Liguilla and because the playoff that will define their rival in the Quarterfinals will be played this weekend, there will be no activity. Because of this, they agreed to a friendly match with Atlante that will take place this Wednesday night on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

After the victory against Puebla, the azulcrema campus received a few days off and on Tuesday they reported to the Coapa facilities to work in double session, the second of them historical because it was the first time that there was a night practice in El Nido, which was recorded in different images.

Although it is a preparation duel, Fernando Ortiz will seek to give several of his players minutes in order to keep up the pace, as well as adjust the details that he considers necessary so that his team arrives in the best possible way at Ida match that they will play next week as visitors.

Having said that, America kicks off the friendly against the Iron Colts as follows: William Ochoa in the bow; emilio lara in the right lane, Sebastian Caceres Y Bruno Valdez as central, while Miguel Layun goes from left side; half court is taken by Richard Sanchez Y Pedro Not here through the central zone, while Alejandro Zendejas and brian rodriguez they are recharged by the sides; Roger Martinez Y Frederick complete the lineup.

Where to watch the live streaming of America vs. atlantean

The friendly match between América and Atlante will be played this Wednesday, October 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. on the field of the Azteca Stadium. It is worth mentioning that this game will not have LIVE streaming by any television channel or streaming platform; However, in Monumental Eagles We will bring you all the details.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!