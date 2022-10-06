America will try not to lose pace facing AtlanteMediotiempo

Enrique Martínez Villar and Halftime

The scheduling of Opening Tournament 2022 forces the America to arrive with only an official game in the last 15 days, before facing the Quarter finals of the leaguewhich is why the board of directors sought a friendly engagement to the team of Fernando Ortiz and it will be against him atlantean.

America closed the regular championship with 12 consecutive games without losingbut crossed the FIFA date before the last day and now you must stop one more week for the dispute Repechagesince in his capacity as general leader he automatically qualified for the Quarterfinals.

Although the stoppage of FIFA date and the Repechage could cut the beatcan also give rest to the players; the one from Coapa is the team that more hustle had in the tournamentbecause played friendlies against teams from Europe, faced their MX League duels and also him Leagues Cup Showcase, which were two meetings.

The match against atlantis it serves the “Tanoneta” to keep the rythm game and incidentally perfect details in which they were surprised in recent games, especially in the duel against Santos, where they barely scratched the tie at the last minute.

Game against Atlante, a ‘classic’

Since the establishment of Playoffs in Mexican soccer for the Opening Tournament 2020America has qualified directly to the league and, in each of these tournaments, he has taken the opportunity to face the iron ponies.

Unlike the previous occasions in which this friendly match was held in Coapanow the leadership will occur in the Aztec stadium; the amateurs of both teams they can enter for free to watch the warm-up game for both teams, as the iron ponies they are heading to the title of the Expansion League.